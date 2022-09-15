Oil Service Rigs To Move Freely Between The Two Provinces: Alberta Govt.

The governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan, along with industry stakeholders, have secured a regulation exemption from Ottawa that will allow oil service rigs to move freely between the two provinces, said the Alberta government.

