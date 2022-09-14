U.S. DOE Invests $4.7 Million To Improve Hydrogen Turbine Performance

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced almost $4.7 million in funding for six projects to advance the development of ceramic-based materials to improve the efficiency of hydrogen-fueled turbines that may one day be used in clean power plants.

