Trans Mountain Reports Drilling Completion Of Burnaby Mountain Tunnel

As part of its expansion project, Trans Mountain Corporation has finished drilling on the 2.6-kilometre underground tunnel connecting Burnaby Terminal and Westridge Marine Terminal.

