Tamarack Valley Announces Issuance And Pricing Of Sustainability-Linked Notes Due 2027

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell, on a private placement basis, $100 million aggregate principal amount of 7.25 per cent senior unsecured sustainability-linked notes due May 10, 2027.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more