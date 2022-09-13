Search
Oilfield Services
Upstream

E&P Inflationary Pressures Likely Understated As Costs Spiral Upward; Increased Labour Costs Could Also Add To Dilemma

While the general E&P talking-point consensus regarding inflationary pressures during Q2 calls and releases was that costs were up in the 10 to 15 per cent range, industry insiders recently contacted by the DOB concede it’s likely more than those estimates.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!