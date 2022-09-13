E&P Inflationary Pressures Likely Understated As Costs Spiral Upward; Increased Labour Costs Could Also Add To Dilemma

While the general E&P talking-point consensus regarding inflationary pressures during Q2 calls and releases was that costs were up in the 10 to 15 per cent range, industry insiders recently contacted by the DOB concede it’s likely more than those estimates.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more