Trican Upgrading Fourth Set Of Existing Pumping Equipment With CAT Tier 4 Dynamic Gas Blending Engines

Trican Well Service Ltd. will continue to expand its fleet of next generation, low emissions fracturing equipment by upgrading its fourth set of existing pumping equipment with CAT Tier 4 dynamic gas blending (DGB) engines.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more