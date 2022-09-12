Topaz In Clearwater Royalty Acquisition

Topaz Energy Corp. has entered into definitive agreements with Deltastream Energy Corporation for the purchase of a newly created five per cent gross overriding royalty on all current and future oil production from Deltastream's entire Clearwater acreage in Alberta for total cash consideration of $265.3 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more