Kelt Shuts In Output As A Result Of AECO, Station 2 Price Weakness

During the third week of August 2022, daily AECO and Station 2 spot prices dropped significantly as a result of pipeline maintenance on the NGTL and T-South systems, an unplanned compressor failure in Alberta and restrictions to gas storage injections.

