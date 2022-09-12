DOB Land Sale Analysis: Evi, Nipisi, Lloydminster And Phoenix Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Sept. 7 Sale

The province sold 13,712 hectares of P&NG licences and leases in the Sept. 7 land sale bringing in $2.85 million. Additionally, 10,491 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $2.88 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date in Alberta to $292.5 million.

