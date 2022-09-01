Paramount Acquires Additional Securities Of Canadian Premium Sand

Paramount Resources Ltd. has acquired 5,593,785 units of Canadian Premium Sand Inc. at 30 cents per unit for aggregate consideration of about $1.68 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more