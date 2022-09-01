Drilling Activity Rate Climbed During August

The active rate for drilling rigs kept climbing in August, according to Rig Locator data, and peaked at 46 per cent during the middle of the month.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more