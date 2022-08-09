Think Local? Global Supply-Chain Risk Means Industries May Be Looking To Regional Sources

Canadian industries — including oilfield services — certainly are considering the prospects for a more regional sourcing of materials in response to supply-chain challenges, says Edy Wong, an associate dean at the University of Alberta (who studies international business). However, doing so is not easy.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more