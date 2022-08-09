Crew’s Greater Septimus Activity Focused On 4-14 Pad; Expansion Of Infrastructure

Second quarter capital expenditures for Crew Energy Inc. Greater Septimus focused on the equip and tie-in of the 4-14 pad during Q2/22, along with expansion of the infrastructure interconnectivity between Crew’s Septimus and West Septimus gas plants.

