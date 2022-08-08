Suncor Continues To Explore Potential Sale Of Its Retail Business; Decision Expected In Q4

Suncor Energy Inc. continues to review options for its retail business to ensure the company is maximizing the long-term value of that business segment and “we will disclose the results of this process in the fourth quarter,” says Kris Smith, interim president and CEO.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more