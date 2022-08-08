Prairie Provident To Focus On Reactivations, Recompletions And Optimization Projects

For the second half of 2022, Prairie Provident Resources Inc. expects to focus on reactivations, recompletions and optimization projects while following up on its successful 2021 drilling program in the Princess area, by drilling one (1.0 net) Glauconite formation well.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more