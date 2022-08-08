Oilsands CEOs Say Inflationary Impact ‘An Issue’ But Yet To Be Materially Felt

The chief executives of Canada’s oilsands juggernauts say inflationary pressures are being felt but are limited in impact so far because their respective long-lead-time projects have required them to procure supplies and services prior to any major price spikes.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more