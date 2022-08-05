Suncor Hikes Spending, Lowers Production Guidance

Suncor Energy Inc. has revised its full-year outlook for capital expenditures from a single point estimate of $4.7 billion to a range of $4.9-$5.2 billion while also downgrading its average production expectations for the year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more