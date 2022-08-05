DOB Land Sale Report: Valhalla, Dawson, Kaybob South And Kaybob Parcels Highlight Of July 27 Alberta Sale

The highest bonus paid for a parcel in this land sale was $9.9 million for rights from surface to basement in the Kaybob area.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more