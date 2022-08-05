Birchcliff Announces Redemption Of Series A And Series C Preferred Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announced its intention to redeem all of its 2 million issued and outstanding cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and all of its 1.53 million issued and outstanding cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series C on Sept. 30, 2022 for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per share, less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the company.

