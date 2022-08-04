TC Energy In $1.8 Billion Bought Deal Offering Of Common Shares

TC Energy Corporation has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 28.4 million shares of the company at a price of $63.50 per common share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.8 billion.

