Shawcor Receives Contract Award For Yellowtail Development Project In Guyana

Shawcor Ltd.’s pipe coating division has been awarded a definitive contract by Saipem to provide thermal insulation and anticorrosion coating services for the Yellowtail development project, located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana at a water depth of approximately 1,800 metres.

