Kelt Production Surges For Q2

Kelt Exploration Ltd.'s average production for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 27,713 boe/d, up 41 per cent from average production of 19,592 boe during the corresponding period in 2021 and up one per cent from average production of 27,413 boe during the first quarter of 2022.

