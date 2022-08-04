Inflation, Weather Drive Increase In KAPS Cost: Keyera

The Key Access Pipeline System (KAPS) is now over 70 per cent complete and the project is estimated to cost approximately $900 million, net to Keyera Corp. (previously $800 million to $880 million).

