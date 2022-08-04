CNRL’s Q2 Profit More Than Doubles; Announces Special Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s second quarter earnings more than doubled year-over-year and cash flow spiked, prompting the company to announce a special dividend.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more