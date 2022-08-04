Canadian Natural Increases Spending, Production Guidance

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has increased its 2022 capital budget to $4.92 billion from $4.35 billion as the company looks to “capture additional value by accelerating strategic growth opportunities” within its large and diverse asset base and to account for inflationary pressures.

