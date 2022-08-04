Apply To Build Or Operate Facilities, Pipelines, Or Wells With Confidence

Oil and gas operators will learn the best practices for securing technical approvals for building or operating facilities, pipelines and wells in a new course developed by three regulatory experts.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more