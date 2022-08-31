Searcher’s Nova Scotia Explorers Lounge In Calgary, Sept. 8

As the world experiences its worst energy crisis in recent memory, Canada’s role as a secure and stable supplier of hydrocarbon energy is once again in the spotlight.

Nova Scotia has the potential to play a major role in re-establishing energy security.

Searcher Seismic — a global energy data and intelligence company — is launching an inaugural Nova Scotia Explorers Lounge in Calgary on September 8th to discuss energy opportunities.

“Offshore Nova Scotia offers significant hydrocarbon and renewable energy opportunities,” noted Searcher’s Karyna Rodriguez. “Nova Scotia has it all … including undeveloped natural gas discoveries and can play a major role in east coast Canada LNG export potential. With CCUS and hydrogen dynamics and offshore wind added into the mix, Nova Scotia offers total energy systems.”

The afternoon session is highlighted by a keynote presentation by industry veteran John Hogg, who will reflect on the past, present and future of Nova Scotian Shelf Exploration. Hogg was recently awarded the Michel T. Halbouty Award by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists for outstanding leadership.

The event agenda is as follows:

Opening remarks from Chair – George Kovacic, Searcher Seismic Canada Advisor Nova Scotia’s Offshore Advantaged Hydrocarbons meeting Europe’s needs

Canada Advisor Keynote address – John R Hogg, Veteran East Coast Explorer Scotian Shelf Exploration: Past, Present and Future

Offshore Nova Scotia Data – Karyna Rodriguez, Searcher Seismic, VP Global New Ventures Offshore Nova Scotia – Revival of a Proven Hydrocarbon Province

VP Global New Ventures Recent Academic Research – Professor Grant Wach, Dalhousie University Scotian Margin Energy Transition – Petroleum and CCS Systems from the basin to the grain.

Nova Scotia Update & Initiatives – Kimberly A. Doane, Executive Director, Subsurface Energy Development and Adam MacDonald, Director of Subsurface Energy, Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables

“Nova Scotia has a long history as being part of Canada’s energy fabric,” noted Kimberly Doane, Executive Director, Subsurface Energy Development of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables. “With our proximity to Europe and other global markets, we are open to a variety of energy opportunities as the energy industry transitions.”

To attend Searcher Seismic’s Calgary Nova Scotia Explorers Lounge on September 8th, please fill in the form here or send an email to: sales@searcherseismic.com.

Searcher is a leading service provider of multi-client geoscience data and products to global oil & gas and mining exploration and production companies. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client 2D and 3D seismic data, magnetics and gravity data, geochemical surveys, digital well databases and prospectivity studies, Searcher also offer advanced technological software products. These products include, Seisintel, an online marine survey and vessel tracking software; sAIsmic, a web platform which provides global seismic data on-demand with native support for deep learning; and GeoClerk, a web-based search engine that utilizes machine learning to source industry related imagery.