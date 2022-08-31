Lauerman: Future Bright For Newfoundland And Labrador Energy

A lot has changed for Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) since I wrote Sunshine For Newfoundland’s Offshore Oil Industry in November 2019. Projects in the province came to a standstill when the global Covid-19 pandemic hit and oil prices collapsed in the first half of 2020.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more