Wavefront And Texas-Based Client Agree To Amend Five-Year GSA

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. says the company’s U.S. subsidiary has agreed to modify the five-year general services agreement with a Texas-based company initially announced Sept. 9, 2019.

