Close To 10 Million Metres Drilled Across Canada To End Of July

Producers across Canada drilled 9.48 million metres in the January-to-July period, excluding experimental hole, an increase of 28 per cent from 7.38 million metres in the first seven months of 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more