Tidewater Midstream Announces Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announced that its syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets Inc. have fully exercised their over-allotment option to acquire an additional 6.31 million units at a price of $1.20 per unit for additional gross proceeds of $7.57 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more