Perpetual Bumps Up Capex

Perpetual Energy Inc. forecasts exploration and development capital expenditures of $29 – $32 million for full year 2022, up slightly from previous guidance of $28 to $30 million released on May 4, 2022, to be fully funded from adjusted funds flow.

