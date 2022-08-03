Paramount Picks Up More Duvernay Land

Following the company's second quarter Willesden Green Duvernay acquisition, Paramount Resources Ltd. entered into a definitive agreement in July to acquire additional Duvernay lands and production directly offsetting its existing 150,000 net acre position in the Willesden Green area of Alberta for $68.5 million in cash prior to adjustments.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more