Lauerman: Energy Prices Up Or Down, Part 1 – Crude Oil

The February invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at the time the world’s largest oil and natural gas exporter, has caused an unprecedented global energy crisis, with the potential of getting even worse according to Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more