U.S. Department Of Energy Awards $29 Million To Advance Clean Hydrogen Production

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the award of $28.9 million to 15 industry- and university-led projects and a new $32 million funding opportunity for research that will advance cutting-edge clean hydrogen technology solutions.

