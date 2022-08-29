NCS Multistage Wins Patent Infringement Case Against TCO

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division has found that an NCS patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,465,445, is valid and infringed by TCO AS’s TDP-PO casing flotation device.

