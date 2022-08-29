Major Themes For Producers In Q2: Emissions Plan Reaction, Capital Spending Hikes, Inflationary Concerns, Cash Flow Bonanza

The DOB has synthesized our coverage of producers’ second quarter reports and conference calls to highlight the dominant themes that emerged.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more