DOB Land Sale Analysis: Evi, Bonanza and Valhalla Parcels Highlight Alberta’s August 24 Sale

The province sold 24,675 hectares of P&NG leases and licences in the August 24 land sale that brought in $6.86 million. Additionally, 5,376 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $2.74 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date in Alberta to $286.73 million.

