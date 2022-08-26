U.S. DOE Invests $31 Million To Advance Carbon Capture And Storage For Natural Gas Power And Industrial Sectors

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) today announced more than $31 million in funding for 10 projects to develop carbon capture technologies capable of capturing at least 95 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions generated from natural gas power plants, waste-to-energy power plants, and industrial applications, including cement and steel.

