Razor’s FutEra Enters ‘Final Construction Stage’ Of Geothermal Project

FutEra Power Corp., a subsidiary of Razor Energy Corp., entered the final construction stage of its Co-produced Geothermal Power Generation Project in Swan Hills, Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more