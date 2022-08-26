Canada Launches Call For Proposals For Establishing Biomass Supply Chains Projects

The federal government launched a call for project proposals to support the establishment of biomass supply chains to ensure that a steady and usable supply of sustainable feedstock is available to clean fuel production facilities across the country.

