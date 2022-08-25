Pan Orient Closes Deal

Pan Orient Energy Corp. completed its arrangement, announced on June 6, 2022, involving Pan Orient, its wholly owned subsidiary, CanAsia Energy Corp., Dialog Systems (Asia) Pte Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, 2432707 Alberta Ltd.

