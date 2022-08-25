Occidental, 1PointFive To Begin Construction Of Direct Air Capture Plant In The Texas Permian Basin

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiary 1PointFive announced they plan to begin detailed engineering and early site construction for their first large-scale direct air capture (DAC) plant in Ector County, Texas, near Oxy’s portfolio of acreage and infrastructure that are conducive to safe and secure storage of carbon dioxide.

