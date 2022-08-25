Kiwetinohk Consolidates Montney Assets

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 28.5 per cent average working interest in Kiwetinohk-operated Montney assets in the Placid area for total cash consideration of $61.4 million (purchase price net of adjustments is approximately $59 million).

