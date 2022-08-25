Competition Bureau In Deal With Parkland, FCL Over Acquisition Of Husky Retail Stations

The Competition Bureau has reached agreements with Parkland Corporation and Federated Cooperatives Limited (FCL), respectively, related to their proposed acquisition of Husky retail gas stations.

