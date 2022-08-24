Woodside Begins Construction At Pluto Train 2

Construction has commenced on the Pluto Train 2 project, a key milestone supporting jobs and economic growth in Western Australia, reported Woodside Energy Group.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more