First Helium Completes Drilling & Cases 14-23 Horizontal Well

First Helium Inc. has completed drilling and cased the 14-23 horizontal well for future completion as a potential gas well, with helium content, that would coincide with the planned installation of a helium processing facility at Worsley.
