First Helium Completes Drilling & Cases 14-23 Horizontal Well

First Helium Inc. has completed drilling and cased the 14-23 horizontal well for future completion as a potential gas well, with helium content, that would coincide with the planned installation of a helium processing facility at Worsley.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more