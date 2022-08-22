AltaGas Announces Intention To Redeem All Outstanding Series C Preferred Shares

AltaGas Ltd. announced its intention to redeem — in accordance with the terms of the cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, Series C as set out in the company's articles — all of its 8 million issued and outstanding Series C shares on Sept. 30, 2022 for a redemption price equal to US$25.00 per Series C share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the redemption date, less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the company.

