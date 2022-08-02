NCS Multistage Announces CEO Retirement And Succession

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. announced that Robert Nipper, the company’s founder, current chief executive officer and member of the board of directors, plans to retire, and has tendered his resignation from his position as CEO, effective Nov. 1, 2022.

