MEG Doesn’t Expect Wider WCS Differentials To Continue

Heavy oil differential levels are expected to return to where they were prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says the chief executive of MEG Energy Corp.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more